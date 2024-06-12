Power restored to Fall River Electric members

UPDATE 3:36 p.m.: Fall River Electric says power has been restored to all members.

UPDATE 3 p.m.: Power has been restored to some members.

ORIGINAL STORY: ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI)—About 1600 Fall River Electric members are without power from St. Anthony to Island Park.

According to Fall River Electric officials, Bonneville Power Administration crews caused the outage. They were doing maintenance at the substation in Drummond.

They are working to get the power restored.