North Carolina lawmakers push bill to ban most public mask wearing, citing crime

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in North Carolina are pushing forward with their plan to repeal a pandemic-era law that allowed the wearing of masks in public for health reasons, a move spurred in part by demonstrations against the war in Gaza that have included masked protesters camped out on college campuses. The state Senate passed approved the bill Wednesday in a party line vote. Democrats say the law would mean people who mask for their health would violate the law. Republicans say the bill is only focused on people who mask as a means to conceal their identity. The bill now heads to the state House.

