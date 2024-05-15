Shooting of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico sends shockwaves across Europe
The Associated Press
Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico is fighting for his life after he was shot by an assailant following a political event. The shooting sent shockwaves across Europe a few weeks before EU parliament elections are scheduled to be held. Leaders from across the political divide are denouncing the apparent assassination attempt against the populist, pro-Russian leader, calling it an attack on democracy.