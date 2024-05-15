Shooting of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico sends shockwaves across Europe

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico is fighting for his life after he was shot by an assailant following a political event. The shooting sent shockwaves across Europe a few weeks before EU parliament elections are scheduled to be held. Leaders from across the political divide are denouncing the apparent assassination attempt against the populist, pro-Russian leader, calling it an attack on democracy.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.