Mexico’s cartel violence haunts civilians in the lead-up to June elections

HUITZILAC, Mexico (AP) — Cartel violence haunted the central Mexican town of Huitzilac days after a mass shooting claimed the lives of eight men. The shooting coincides with a larger wave of violence leading up to Mexico’s June 2 elections. Experts say criminal groups use violence as a tool to make power grabs in the lead-up to elections. While they pick off local candidates, they also war for turf and sow fear among civilians. At the same time, Mexico’s conflict has grown more complex in recent years, leaving the country’s incoming leader with a puzzle of warring factions.

