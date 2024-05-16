Repeal of a dead law to use public funds for private school tuition won’t be on Nebraska’s ballot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A measure to repeal a now-defunct Nebraska law that would use public money to fund private school tuition has been pulled from the November ballot. Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen said Thursday that because another law passed this year repealed and replaced last year’s law, the ballot measure is moot. Last year’s law would have allowed businesses and people to donate part of their owed state income tax to go to private school tuition scholarships. Opponents collected well more signatures than needed to get the repeal measure on this year’s ballot. It is now again collecting signatures to repeal the law would directly fund private school tuition scholarships.

