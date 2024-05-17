Parents of disabled children sue Indiana over Medicaid changes addressing $1 billion shortfall

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Mothers of two children with disabilities are suing an Indiana agency in federal court over changes to Medicaid attendant care services they say violate the Americans with Disabilities Act. A state agency proposed the changes as part of a cost-savings plan after it underestimated its future Medicaid expenditures by nearly $1 billion. The state will no longer reimburse parents, guardians or spouses for attendant care after July 1. Families of children who have medical needs requiring frequent attention say the reimbursement has allowed the children to remain at home rather than in specialized facilities.

