Giuliani becomes final defendant served indictment among 17 accused in Arizona fake electors case

Arizona’s attorney general says former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani has been served an indictment in the state’s fake elector case alongside 17 other defendants for his role in an attempt to overturn former President Donald Trump’s loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 election. Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes posted the news regarding the Trump-aligned lawyer on her X account late Friday. She said Giuliani is the final defendant to be served an indictment in the case and added that “nobody is above the law.” Giuliani’s political adviser, Ted Goodman, confirmed Giuliani was served Friday night after his 80th birthday celebration as he was walking to the car. Goodman said they “look forward to full vindication soon.”

