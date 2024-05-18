Poland invests $2.5 billion into fortifying borders with Russia and Belarus

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister says it is investing about $2.5 billion to step up security and deterrence on its borders with Russia and its ally Belarus. Donald Tusk said Saturday work on the Shield-East project which includes building proper military fortifications has already begun. The NATO member’s previous government built a $400 million wall on the border with Belarus to halt massive inflow of migrants, but the current government says it needs strengthening. Tusk was addressing Polish troops in Krakow to mark 80 years since the allied victory in the Battle of Monte Cassino against the Nazis. Poland is a staunch ally of Ukraine in its defensive war against Russia’s invasion.

