Closing arguments set in trial of University of Arizona grad student accused of killing a professor

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Closing arguments are scheduled for Monday in the trial of a former University of Arizona graduate student accused of killing a professor on campus two years ago. Murad Dervish faces seven felony charges including first-degree murder in the death of Thomas Meixner. The professor was shot nine times near his office. Defense attorneys told jurors that Dervish is “guilty except insane to second-degree murder” and the killing wasn’t premeditated. Pima County prosecutors say Dervish planned the shooting and knew what he was doing. Dervish was banned from the school in January 2022 and later expelled for ongoing issues with professors.

