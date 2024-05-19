In Saudi Arabia, an all-women psychedelic rock band jams outs as its conservative society loosens up

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — As Saudi Arabia liberalizes some aspects of its society, an all-women psychedelic rock band that recently performed in the kingdom’s capital is an example showing some Saudi women are now finding their voice through the arts. The band, Seera, blends traditional Arabic melodies with the resurgent psychedelia of bands like Tame Impala. Clear limits still remain on speech and any political activity in the tightly governed kingdom. But in the arts space, Saudi Arabia is slowly opening up, as could be seen by Seera’s show earlier this month in Riyadh’s Diriyah neighborhood.

