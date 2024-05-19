Nikki Haley faces a murky path forward and a key decision on whether or not to endorse Trump

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley’s allies and opponents alike are awaiting her decision on whether to endorse Donald Trump. Her eventual move could shape not only this year’s presidential race but her own political future. Haley will give her first public speech Wednesday since dropping out of the Republican primary. Some allies believe she may be forced to endorse the former president before the November election to avoid permanently alienating the Republican Party base. But her supporters say in interviews that they hope she won’t give in and that they might not back her in the future if she does.

By STEVE PEOPLES, MEG KINNARD and THOMAS BEAUMONT Associated Press

