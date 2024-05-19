Wave of electoral violence in southern Mexico claims 14 lives in matter of days

TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) — Officials in Mexico say at least 14 people have been killed in three different attacks against political candidates in recent days the violence-torn southern state of Chiapas. The latest attack late Sunday targeted the car driving Nicolás Noriega, who is running to lead the municipal government of the town of Mapastepec. Noriega confirmed the attack to The Associated Press and said he was wounded and at least five people from his campaign were fatally shot. Chiapas has recently descended into bloodshed as Mexico’s two main cartels have warred for control of the neighboring Guatemala border and of an increasingly lucrative migrant and drug smuggling route.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.