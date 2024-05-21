Trump says he is open to restrictions on contraception. His campaign says he misspoke

Former President Donald Trump seems open to supporting regulations on contraception and says his campaign would release a policy on the issue soon. During an interview Tuesday with a Pittsburgh TV station, the former president was asked “Do you support any restrictions on a person’s right to contraception?” Trump responded, “We’re looking at that and I’m going to have a policy on that very shortly,” according to a video of the interview that was briefly posted online before it was supposed to air, then taken down. A Trump campaign spokesman said the former president misspoke and that he intended to say Trump would make an announcement regarding the abortion pill mifepristone, even though the question was specifically about contraception.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.