Charlie Colin, founding member of the pop-rock band Train, dies at 58

NEW YORK (AP) — Charlie Colin, bassist and founding member of the American pop-rock band Train, has died. He was 58. Colin’s sister confirmed the musician’s death Wednesday to The Associated Press. Variety reported Colin slipped and fell in the shower while house-sitting for a friend in Brussels, Belgium. Train formed in San Francisco in the early ’90s. Colin played on Train’s first three records, 1998’s self-titled album, 2001’s “Drops of Jupiter” and 2003’s “My Private Nation.” The title track “Drops of Jupiter (Tell Me)” hit No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100. It also earned two Grammys, for best rock song and best instrumental arrangement accompanying vocalist(s).

By The Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.