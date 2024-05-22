China’s military holds drills around Taiwan, says it is punishment after new president took office

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China’s military is holding exercises surrounding Taiwan in what it called punishment for separatist forces seeking independence on the self-governed island where a new president took office this week. Beijing claims the island is part of China’s national territory, and its military sends navy ships and warplanes into the Taiwan Strait and other areas around the island almost daily. In his inauguration address Monday, Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te pledged to “neither yield nor provoke” Beijing and called for it to stop its military intimidation. The military said the two-day exercises that started Thursday were “a powerful punishment for the separatist forces seeking ‘independence’ and a serious warning to external forces for interference and provocation.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.