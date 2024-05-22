Clark, Reese and Brink have already been a huge boon for WNBA with high attendance and ratings

NEW YORK (AP) — Fueled by its sensational rookie class of Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Cameron Brink, the WNBA had a huge first week in terms of attendance, ratings and digital media. The league saw a 14% increase in attendance from last year with both New York and Indiana leading the way with more than 17,000 fans at their home openers. In all, there were 10 sellouts during the league’s opening week. The five games on ESPN networks this year have averaged 1.43 million viewers, which is up 181% from the same number of games last season. That includes the 2.1 million viewers for Clark’s debut.

