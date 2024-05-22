Donald Trump may be stuck in a Manhattan courtroom, but he knows his fave legal analysts

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump may be stuck in a Manhattan courtroom for his hush money trial, but he knows his favorite television analysts. In getting the last word after a day’s testimony in his trial, the former president reads aloud commentaries to say the “legal scholars” all support his case. Fox News analyst Andy McCarthy is a particular hero, with at least a dozen mentions by Trump. Jonathan Turley, Mark Levin and Greg Jarrett are other Fox personalities who get shout-outs Occasionally, someone from CNN slips in. MSNBC gets the silent treatment.

