Florida Sen. Rick Scott, a close Trump ally, joins race to succeed Mitch McConnell as GOP leader

WASHINGTON (AP) — Florida Sen. Rick Scott says he will run for Senate Republican leader when Mitch McConnell steps down from the post, becoming the third Republican in the race. South Dakota Sen. John Thune, the current No. 2 Republican in the Senate, and Texas Sen. John Cornyn have already announced they are running. McConnell said in February that he would step down from the post after November’s election but stay in the Senate. Scott is a close ally of former President Donald Trump, the presumptive GOP presidential nominee, and is likely to win votes from some of Trump’s closest allies in the Senate.

