For some digital detox, crafts come home in a variety of new kits

Recent toy and consumer goods shows have had plenty of digital diversions. But they’ve also included a lot of booths devoted to craft kits exploring art, science and more. It seems many people find that making something with their hands is a nice break from screens. And kits make it convenient. There are kits for traditional crafts like pottery, with wheels, clay and tools included. There are kits letting you decorate classic toys and figures from Playmobil to Hello Kitty. There’s a Taylor Swift-inspired kit for making friendship bracelets. Other kits included science-inspired projects like making slime.

