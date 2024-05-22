High wind topples part of stage and sends a Mexican presidential candidate running for safety

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A gust of wind has toppled part of the stage at a campaign rally in northern Mexico, sending a long shot presidential candidate running to escape. Injuries to other people were reported Wednesday. Jorge Álvarez Máynez said on social media that he went to a hospital after the accident at a campaign rally in the wealthy suburb of San Pedro Garza Garcia, near the city of Monterrey. He said that he was “well,” but did specify why he went to the hospital. Video on social media showed Máynez waving his arm as the crowd chanted his name. But then he looked up to see a giant screen and metal structure toppling toward him.

