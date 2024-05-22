NYC vowed to reform its protest policing. A crackdown on a pro-Palestinian march is raising doubts
By JAKE OFFENHARTZ and CEDAR ATTANASIO
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams is facing questions about his commitment to a suite of reforms required by a federal settlement aimed at changing how the NYPD polices protests. The backlash centered on the mayor’s comments this week praising the NYPD’s response to a pro-Palestinian demonstration. Civil rights attorneys say police actions — which included punching protesters and arresting them for marching in the street — violates the spirit of a legal settlement reached last year. A spokesperson for City Hall stressed that the city is still in the process of developing new training and procedures, and it is therefore complying with the agreement.