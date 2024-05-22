Second flag carried by Jan. 6 rioters displayed outside house owned by Justice Alito, report says

WASHINGTON (AP) — A second flag of a type carried by rioters during the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was displayed outside a house owned by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito. That’s according to a report published Wednesday by The New York Times. An “Appeal to Heaven” flag was flown outside Alito’s beach vacation home last summer. An inverted American flag, another symbol carried by rioters, was seen at Alito’s home outside Washington less than two weeks after the violent attack on the Capitol. Alito and the court declined to respond to the newspaper’s request for comment. He previously said the inverted American flag was placed by his wife.

