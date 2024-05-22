Trump allies face skepticism as they try appealing to disaffected Arab Americans in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An adviser to Donald Trump’s reelection campaign has met with close to 40 Arab American activists from across the country in Michigan. Many of the activists have grown angry at President Joe Biden’s response to the Israel-Hamas war and questioned Richard Grenell, Trump’s former ambassador to Germany, on what Trump would have done differently. At least one leader, Khaled Saffuri, left Tuesday’s meeting feeling dissatisfied due to the lack of specifics. Some of the attendees already supported Trump and discussed ways to mobilize the Arab American vote for Trump. Also attending the meeting was Michael Boulos, who is Tiffany Trump’s husband, and his father, Massad Boulos, a wealthy Lebanese businessman.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.