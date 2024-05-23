A fire in an apartment building in Hanoi, Vietnam, kills 14 people and injures 3, state media say

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — State media say a fire in a small apartment building in Hanoi, Vietnam, has killed at least 14 people. Three people were injured. The official Vietnam News Agency said the fire started around 12:30 a.m. Friday and was accompanied by several explosions. It took an hour to extinguish the fire, and it wasn’t immediately clear how many people were inside when the fire started. The building was in a narrow alley in central Hanoi with several rooms available for rent.

