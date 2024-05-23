Arizona doctors can come to California to perform abortions under new law signed by Gov. Newsom

SACRAMENTO (AP) — Arizona doctors can temporarily come to California to perform abortions for their patients under a new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom. California’s law is meant to circumvent an Arizona law that bans nearly all abortions in that state. The Arizona Supreme Court ruled that law can take effect next month. The Arizona Legislature responded by repealing the law earlier this month. But the repeal won’t take effect until later this year. Democrats in California say their law is necessary to help Arizona patients seeking abortions in the meantime.

