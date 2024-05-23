Arizona man convicted of first-degree murder in starvation death of 6-year-old son

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A northern Arizona man has been convicted of first-degree murder and other crimes in the 2020 starvation death of his 6-year-old son. Authorities say the boy was locked in a tiny bedroom closet for 16 hours a day over a month with his older brother as punishment for stealing food in the home at night while their parents slept. A Coconino County Superior Court jury on Thursday convicted 28-year-old Anthony Martinez in the death of his son, Deshaun Martinez. The boy’s mother was sentenced last year to life in prison without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to first-degree murder and child abuse. Prosecutors said the boy weighed just 18 pounds and died of severe starvation.

