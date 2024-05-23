Australian media reports that more than 100 people killed by landslide in Papua New Guinea

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australian Broadcasting Corp. reports more than 100 people are estimated to have been killed in a landslide in remote Papua New Guinea. The landslide reportedly hit Kaokalam Village in Enga Province, about 600 kilometers (370 miles) northwest of the South Pacific island nation’s capital Port Moresby about 3 a.m. local time on Friday. Residents say current estimates of the death toll sit above 100, although authorities have not confirmed this figure.Villagers say the number of those killed could be much higher.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.