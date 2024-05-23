Beach weather is here and so are sharks. Scientists say it’s time to look out for great whites

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Scientists with a Boston aquarium are encouraging beachgoers to report sightings of white sharks this holiday weekend after signs of shark bites were observed on multiple marine mammals. Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer in New England, and the region has been experiencing beach weather already. Scientists said Thursday that’s a good reason to be on the lookout for white sharks, commonly referred to as great whites. Beachgoers should be mindful of the presence of sharks in shallow waters and avoid areas where seals are present or schools of fish are visible. Sightings can be reported through a smartphone app called Sharktivity.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.