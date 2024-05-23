Birmingham-Southern baseball trying to keep on playing as school prepares to close

Birmingham-Southern’s baseball team is playing on, even as the college prepares to close its doors. The Division III Panthers, in fact, could outlast the 168-year-old private liberal arts school with a super regional win this weekend at Denison in Grandville, Ohio. The school is closing its doors because of financial difficulties one week after the series opens Friday. But while the school’s fate was decided, the team took control of its own: winning 17 of its final 21 games to earn an at-large NCAA regional berth. If the Panthers make the World Series they’ll be playing after the school’s closure.

