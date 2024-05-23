Dave Chappelle says there’s a ‘genocide’ in the Gaza Strip as Israel-Hamas war rages on there

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — American comedian Dave Chappelle has said a “genocide” is striking the Gaza Strip amid the Israel-Hamas war to cheers during his performance in the capital of the United Arab Emirates. Chappelle also urged Americans on Thursday to fight antisemitism so Jews don’t feel like they need to be protected by Israel. But when touching on the upcoming U.S. election, Chappelle’s mention of President Joe Biden — who has promised “ironclad” support for Israel” — drew widespread boos throughout the arena. Donald Trump drew scattered cheers. Chappelle performed at the Abu Dhabi Comedy Week.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.