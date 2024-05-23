Skip to Content
Dave Chappelle says there’s a ‘genocide’ in the Gaza Strip as Israel-Hamas war rages on there

By JON GAMBRELL
Associated Press

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — American comedian Dave Chappelle has said a “genocide” is striking the Gaza Strip amid the Israel-Hamas war to cheers during his performance in the capital of the United Arab Emirates. Chappelle also urged Americans on Thursday to fight antisemitism so Jews don’t feel like they need to be protected by Israel. But when touching on the upcoming U.S. election, Chappelle’s mention of President Joe Biden — who has promised “ironclad” support for Israel” — drew widespread boos throughout the arena. Donald Trump drew scattered cheers. Chappelle performed at the Abu Dhabi Comedy Week.

