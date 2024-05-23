General Sherman passes health check but world’s largest trees face growing climate threats

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, California (AP) — Researchers climbed the world’s largest tree to inspect for bark beetles and descended the giant sequoia with good news this week. Anthony Ambrose of the Ancient Forest Society led the team up the 275-foot tree called General Sherman. He said researchers found minimal beetle activity in the 2,200-year-old tree in California’s western Sierra Nevada. The inspection was part of a broader effort to protect sequoias from climate-driven threats including extreme heat, drought and wildfires. The Giant Sequoia Lands Coalition organized Tuesday’s climb. The group also tested the use of drones and satellite imagery for wider monitoring of the iconic trees for any beetle infestations and other threats.

