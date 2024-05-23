Holocaust museum will host free field trips for eighth graders in New York City public schools

NEW YORK (AP) — A Holocaust museum in New York City will offer free educational field trips to eighth grade public school students in a program aimed at combating antisemitism. The Museum of Jewish Heritage already offers student discounts and free admission days. The new program announced Thursday will cover transportation, guides and take-home materials for the students. City Council member Julie Menin said she raised the idea with the museum after the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel. Incidents targeting Jewish and Muslim Americans have been recorded across the country since the Israel-Hamas war erupted, ranging from offensive graffiti to violence.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.