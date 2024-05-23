HPV vaccines prevent cancer in men as well as women, new research suggests

New research suggests the HPV vaccine is preventing cancers in men, as well as in women. The vaccine is credited, along with screening, for lowering cervical cancer rates in the United States. But evidence that the shots are preventing cancers in men has been slower to emerge. The research released Thursday suggests men who got the shots have fewer cancers of the mouth and throat. HPV is a common virus and is spread through sex. Most infections clear up without treatment. A second study shows vaccination rates rising but males lag behind females in getting the HPV shots.

