Hunter Biden’s lawyers expected in court for final hearing before June 3 gun trial
By CLAUDIA LAUER and LINDSAY WHITEHURST
Associated Press
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Attorneys for Hunter Biden are due in court days before the president’s son is expected to stand trial on federal firearms charges in Delaware as his father’s reelection campaign unfolds. Hunter Biden is charged with lying about his drug use in October 2018 on a form to buy a gun that he kept for about 11 days. He has acknowledged an addiction to crack cocaine during that period, but his lawyers have said he didn’t break the law and the case is politically motivated. The two sides have been arguing about evidence in the case, including the authenticity of data from a laptop that he allegedly dropped off at a Delaware repair shop.