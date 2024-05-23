More aid getting from US pier to people in Gaza, officials say, after troubled launch

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say a six–day-old U.S. pier project in Gaza is starting to get more aid to Palestinians in need but conditions are challenging. That reflects the larger problems bringing food and other supplies to starving people in the besieged territory. The Biden administration’s $320 million project to open a sea route to bring in more aid to Gaza had a troubled start over the weekend when crowds overran some of the first trucks. Vice Admiral Brad Cooper told reporters Thursday that the U.S. military worked with U.N. and Israeli officials to select safer alternate routes for trucks coming from the pier.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.