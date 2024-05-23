More severe weather forecast in Midwest as Iowa residents clean up tornado damage

GREENFIELD, Iowa (AP) — Residents of the small city of Greenfield, Iowa, are working to clean up days after a destructive tornado ripped apart more than 100 homes in just one minute, took the lives of four residents and injured dozens more. All along the mile-long swath on Thursday was the deafening clamor of heavy equipment scooping up the splintered homes, smashed vehicles and shredded trees. More severe weather was expected in the Midwest on Thursday night into Friday, including a tornado that was on the ground for nearly an hour in southwestern Oklahoma and possible tornados in areas of Iowa that were already damaged.

By HANNAH FINGERHUT and MARGERY A. BECK Associated Press

