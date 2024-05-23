NBA great Dwyane Wade launches Translatable, an online community supporting transgender youth

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NBA Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade has launched Translatable, a nonprofit online community dedicated to supporting transgender youth. Wade made the announcement Thursday at the Make Good Famous Summit after receiving the Elevate Prize Catalyst Award. His return to South Florida, where he spent much of his storied NBA career, was purposeful. He and his family felt they had to move California after his daughter, Zaya, came out as transgender in 2020. Wade says Zaya was inspirational in creating Translatable and share the award with her. He pledged that he would donate the $250,000 prize that comes with The Elevate Prize Catalyst Award for Translatable.

