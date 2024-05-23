Rapper Sean Kingston’s home raided by SWAT; mother arrested on fraud and theft charges

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A SWAT team has raided rapper Sean Kingston’s rented South Florida mansion and arrested his mother on fraud and theft charges. The Broward County sheriff’s office arrested 61-year-old Janice Turner during Thursday’s raid. Kingston was not present. Authorities refused to say if the 34-year-old artist is also a target. Kingston posted on Instagram that his attorneys are dealing with authorities. An attorney for a home entertainment company said the arrest stems partly from Kingston failing to pay for a $150,000 television system. He allegedly told the company if they gave him a discount, he would make commercials for them. The company says he never paid or did ads.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.