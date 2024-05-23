Remaining wrongful death lawsuit filed after deadly Astroworld concert has been settled, lawyer says

HOUSTON (AP) — An attorney says the one remaining wrongful death lawsuit filed after 10 people were killed during a deadly crowd crush at the 2021 Astroworld music festival has been settled. Jury selection in the lawsuit filed by the family of 9-year-old Ezra Blount, the youngest person killed during the concert by rapper Travis Scott, had been set to begin Sept. 10. S. Scott West, an attorney for Blount’s family, said Thursday a settlement has been reached. Blount’s family had sued Scott, Live Nation, and other companies and individuals connected to the event. Earlier this month, lawyers announced that the nine other wrongful death lawsuits that had been filed were also settled.

