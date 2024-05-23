‘Ron, I love that you’re back’: Trump and DeSantis put an often personal primary fight behind them
By THOMAS BEAUMONT
Associated Press
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are signaling to major Republican donors that they’re putting their rivalry behind them after a contentious and often personal primary fight. DeSantis brought together allies this week in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to press them to support the presumptive Republican presidential nominee. DeSantis made the case that they need to work together to prevent Democratic President Joe Biden from winning a second term. The governor and about 30 people then spent Thursday morning in a hotel conference room raising money for an outside group supporting the former president’s White House bid.