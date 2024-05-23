Tennessee attorney general looking into attempt to sell Graceland in foreclosure auction

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s attorney general says his office is looking into a company’s attempt to sell Elvis Presley’s home Graceland at a foreclosure auction, a move that was stopped by a judge after the king of rock n’ roll’s granddaughter filed a lawsuit claiming fraud. Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti said in a news release Thursday that the beloved Memphis tourist attraction “became the target” of Nausanny Investments and Private Lending when it tried to sell the home-turned-museum based on claims that Presley’s daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, failed to pay back a loan where Graceland was used as collateral.

