Those who helped file voting fraud allegations are protected from suit, North Carolina justices say

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s highest court has thrown out a defamation lawsuit against attorneys who assisted voters in the 2016 election with submitting some ballot complaints. The state Supreme Court ruled on Thursday in favor of the lawyers and a legal defense fund for then-Republican Gov. Pat McCrory’s campaign. The justices said the fraud allegations they helped make were broadly protected within the election protest process. McCrory was in a close contest ultimately won by Democrat Roy Cooper. A lower court had determined the defense fund and lawyers were still subject to libel claims and damages because the judges determined only those actively participating in the process were protected.

