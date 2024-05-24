2 men to go on trial for allegedly helping Hong Kong authorities gather intelligence in UK

LONDON (AP) — A judge says an office manager of the Hong Kong trade office in London and another man will go on trial in February for allegedly helping Hong Kong authorities gather intelligence in the U.K. Chung Biu Yuen and Chi Leung Peter Wai appeared at London’s Central Criminal Court for a preliminary hearing Friday. They were charged with agreeing to undertake information gathering, surveillance and acts of deception that were likely to materially assist a foreign intelligence service. A third suspect, Briton Matthew Trickett, was also charged in the case, but he was found dead Sunday in a park under what police said were unexplained circumstances. Justice Jeremy Baker set a trial date for Feb. 10.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.