AP Decision Notes: What to expect in the Texas primary runoffs

WASHINGTON (AP) — Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton are looking to settle political scores within their own party in the upcoming primary runoff elections, in which voters will decide nearly three dozen unresolved races from the state’s March 5 primary. Abbott is focusing on GOP members who helped defeat his 2023 education plan. Paxton has targeted more than 30 incumbents who voted to impeach him last year on corruption charges. The highest profile of these state House Republican runoffs on Tuesday is in District 21, where Speaker Dade Phelan faces a challenge from oil and gas consultant and party activist David Covey.

