For Jewish soccer club on the verge of reaching German Cup again, there is fear as well as pride

BERLIN (AP) — When Makkabi Berlin became the first Jewish club to ever play in the German Cup last year, it was a moment of pure joy and pride for a team founded by Holocaust survivors. A year later, Makkabi is on the verge of the same achievement again, but the emotions are vastly different this time in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. The excitement has been tempered by fear and concerns that players and club members may be targeted for the Star of David on the team’s shirt. Antisemitic incidents have increased drastically in Berlin since the Oct. 7. attacks by Hamas in Israel were followed by seven months of brutal war in Gaza.

