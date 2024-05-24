German authorities arrest 2 men suspected of plotting a knife attack at a synagogue

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say they have arrested two men suspected of plotting a knife attack on worshippers at a synagogue in the southwestern city of Heidelberg. The suspects, who are 24 and 18 years old, were detained during separate police operations in the state of Baden-Wuerttember earlier this month. Police and prosecutors say the pair discussed “the killing of one or more visitors in the attack on the synagogue followed by death as martyrs.” The two men could face charges including conspiracy to commit murder. Police uncovered the plot when they searched the home of the older suspect on May 3.

