Immigration officer convicted of shooting photos and video up a flight attendant’s skirt

MIAMI (AP) — A federal immigration officer has been convicted of using a cellphone to record a video and take photos under the skirt of a flight attendant as he escorted an immigrant who was being deported. Billy Olvera was convicted Wednesday in Miami’s federal court of interfering with a flight crew. He faces up to 20 years in prison, though it is unlikely the 48-year-old Texas resident’s sentence will be that long. His sentencing is scheduled for August. Olvera and his deportee were aboard a November 2023 Americans Airlines flight when a flight attendant noticed he appeared to be recording up her skirt. He was arrested and a search of his cellphone proved her suspicion.

