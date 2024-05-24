Israel’s army says the bodies of 3 more hostages killed on Oct 7. were recovered overnight from Gaza

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s army says the bodies of three more hostages killed on Oct 7. were recovered overnight from Gaza. The bodies of Hanan Yablonka, Michel Nisenbaum, and Orion Hernandez were found and their families have been notified. The army said they were killed on the day of the attack at the Mefalsim intersection and their bodies were taken to Gaza. The announcement comes less than a week after the army said it found the bodies of three other Israeli hostages killed on Oct. 7. Israel says around 100 hostages are still captive in Gaza, along with the bodies of around 30 more.

