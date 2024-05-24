New lawsuit accuses Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs of sexually abusing college student in the 1990s

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who says Sean “Diddy” Combs subjected her to violence and abuse over several years in the 1990s has filed a lawsuit in New York accusing the rapper of sexual assault, battery and gender-motivated violence. The woman describes in the lawsuit several “terrifying sexual encounters” with Combs including being forced to take ecstasy and have sex with Combs’ late former girlfriend Kim Porter. Her lawsuit filed Thursday in state court in Manhattan comes after a series of allegations against the embattled hip-hop mogul. A message seeking comment on the accusations was sent to an attorney for Combs.

