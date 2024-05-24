Rapper Sean Kingston and his mother stole more than $1 million through fraud, authorities say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say Sean Kingston and his mother committed more than a million dollars in fraud in recent months, stealing money, jewelry, a Cadillac Escalade and furniture. Arrest warrants released Friday say the 34-year-old Kingston and his 61-year-old mother, Janice Turner, have been charged in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with conducting an organized scheme to defraud, grand theft and related crimes. The two were arrested Thursday after a SWAT team raided Kingston’s rented mansion in suburban Fort Lauderdale. Kingston had a No. 1 hit with “Beautiful Girls” in 2007 and performed with Justin Bieber on the song “Eenie Meenie.” An attorney representing Kingston and his mother says they “are confident of a successful resolution.”

